American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a PE ratio of -812.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

