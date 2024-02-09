American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.1 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.