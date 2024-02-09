American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.