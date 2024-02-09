American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $193.67 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

