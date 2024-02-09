Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $394.86 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.89.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,192 shares of company stock worth $13,347,551 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

