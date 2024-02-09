Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $294.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

