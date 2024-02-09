Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,660,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,614,358 shares.The stock last traded at $306.72 and had previously closed at $316.07.

The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

