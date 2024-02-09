Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,384,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,158 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 246.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 641,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 456,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

