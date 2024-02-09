Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

