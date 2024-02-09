Analysts Offer Predictions for Aura Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$639.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.37. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.09 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Aura Minerals ( TSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$148.43 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 12.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. 53.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is 91.78%.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

