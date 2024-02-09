Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$12.81

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

CVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$10.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.26. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

