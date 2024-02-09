Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Price Target at C$15.36

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.36.

Several research analysts have commented on IVN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE:IVN opened at C$14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.02. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.557761 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

