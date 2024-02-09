Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
RSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
NYSE RSI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rush Street Interactive
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.