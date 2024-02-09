Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

