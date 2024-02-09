Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $21.92

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

