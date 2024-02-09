Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Target Price at $16.17

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.