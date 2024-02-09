Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $10.37 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 35.89% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 24,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $240,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,658 shares in the company, valued at $922,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Further Reading

