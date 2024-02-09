APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.