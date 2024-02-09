Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.12 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $941,100 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

