Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RKDA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
