ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $138.58, but opened at $143.85. ArcBest shares last traded at $144.86, with a volume of 35,760 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

