Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

