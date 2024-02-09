Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.92) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.90). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

RCUS stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

