Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 29th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

