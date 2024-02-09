Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $31.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 482,311 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

