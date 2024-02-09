ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

