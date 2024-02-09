ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $98.26 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.37.

The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ASGN by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,479 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ASGN by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

