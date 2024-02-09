ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $922.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $766.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.58. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $927.79.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

