Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.36% of Associated Capital Group worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AC shares. StockNews.com raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AC opened at $33.14 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

