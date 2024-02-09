AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

