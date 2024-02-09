Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $212.29 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -142.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,485,919. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.