Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.
Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,485,919. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
