Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE ATMU opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

