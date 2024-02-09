Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,480 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

