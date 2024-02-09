Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

