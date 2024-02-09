Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.17 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.