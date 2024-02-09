Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

