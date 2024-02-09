Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 2,380 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

