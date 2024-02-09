Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 64,012 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.03 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.