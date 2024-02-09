Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

