Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

