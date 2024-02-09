Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $293.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $293.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.56. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

