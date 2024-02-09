Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

