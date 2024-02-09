Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.31 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

