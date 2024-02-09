Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.