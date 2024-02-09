Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.