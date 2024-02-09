Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
