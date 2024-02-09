Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MGV stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

