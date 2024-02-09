Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

