Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $133.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $693.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

