Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

