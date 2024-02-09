Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $815.91 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

