Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 325.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS opened at $29.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

